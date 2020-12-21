Interactive map shows how the North Fork voted, New Suffolk parking study discussed

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 21.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

How did the North Fork vote in the 2020 election?

Parking study seeks solutions for traffic problems in New Suffolk

FAQ: As initial doses of vaccine arrive, what comes next?

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

County test shows toxins in Manorville wells

A hero’s welcome home for Carter Rubin, the winner of ‘The Voice’

Bench, tree dedicated to memory of Ray Pickersgill, who spearheaded downtown Riverhead’s revitalization

Riverhead woman arrested after driving truck into vacant furniture store

NORTHFORKER

One Minute off the North Fork: Mashomack Preserve

Holiday Sparklers: Sip our picks for the best Long Island bubbly

17 great last minute gifts you can buy on the North Fork

Rev. Natalie Wimberly has graciously helped shepherd the Greenport community through a tumultuous year