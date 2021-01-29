First 3D printed house hits the market in Riverhead, AG says fatalities at nursing homes were undercounted by as much as 50%
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Jan. 29.
Fatalities at nursing homes undercounted by as much as 50%: Attorney general report
Energy facility pitched for land Southold Town marked for preservation
Wading River property will remain farmland with sale to Peconic Land Trust program
Elementary students kick off annual kindness challenge in Riverhead
First 3D printed house hits the market in Riverhead
North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of January 30
Expect mostly sunny skies and wind today with a high temperature of about 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.
The cold weather will continue into the weekend with snow in the forecast for early next week.