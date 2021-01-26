Late Orient sculptor’s work now in Oval Office, Greenport concerned about beach crowds

Opposite a sculpted bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Oval Office is a bust of Robert F. Kennedy designed by late Orient sculptor Robert Berks. (Credit: Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Late Orient sculptor’s work on display in the Oval Office

Greenport Village officials concerned their beaches could ‘get overrun’ this summer

‘Great day for Suffolk County athletics,’ as high-risk sports given OK for Feb. 1 start

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead teen ejected from Jeep dies following crash on LIE

Zeldin joins local officials, Manorville residents to urge Navy to fund public water connection

Cohen’s Fashion Optical relocates to new digs on Route 58

NORTHFORKER

An opera house with remodeled living quarters is for sale in Southold

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling family compound on 120 feet of private Peconic Bay waterfront

WEATHER

Expect some snow and rain to fall today with a high temperature of about 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33. Less than an inch of snow is expected.