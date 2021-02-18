Daily Update: Diliberto Winery to be sold, school district pushes back against residential development

Diliberto Winery in Jamesport. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Historic Mattituck property hits the market, a ‘bittersweet’ decision, family says

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

District outlines concerns to town related to potential developments and influx of new students

NORTHFORKER

Diliberto Winery sells to Riverhead natives

WEATHER

A winter storm watch is currently in effect for Long Island and the National Weather Service has forecasted between three and five inches of snow could fall today.

A wintry mix overnight could bring additional light snow accumulation on Friday and slippery road conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, the NWS said.