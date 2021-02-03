Vaccine could be made eligible to restaurant workers, no football in Greenport this year

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck’s Matt Warns running the ball in the first half during the first half at Greenport High School on Sept. 13, 2019. (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

State to allow local governments to decide if restaurant workers, taxi drivers can receive vaccine now

Greenport will not field varsity football team when shortened spring season begins

Parking restrictions in New Suffolk could be implemented this summer

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Review of highway department audit shelved until superintendent can weigh in

NORTHFORKER

Whether you go out or stay in, celebrate Valentine’s Day with these North Fork restaurants and wineries

This local Insta business makes mouth-watering charcuterie boards

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.