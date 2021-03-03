Southold Town Democrats choose their election slate, Zeldin exploring Governor run

Greg Doroski asks a question at a Times Review event during his 2019 supervisor run. (Credit: Mahreen Khan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 3.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Doroski, Mealy top Democratic ticket in town elections

Zeldin confirms he’s considering run at New York governor

Limited number of spectators to be allowed at high school sporting events

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Case made for installing lights at EPCAL ballfields

Wrestling: Dream ending for Wildcats, who win county dual meet championship

NORTHFORKER

Secrets of the Off Season: Tending the birds at Feisty Acres farm

Shop Local: Make dinner at home feel special with these items from The Weathered Barn

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.