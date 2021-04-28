New Diocese list of abusers includes 16 former local priests, NY will ease outdoor mask restrictions

St. Agnes Cathedral, the seat of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 28.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New Diocese list of abusers includes 16 former local priests

Governor says New York will adopt latest CDC guidelines easing outdoor mask advice for vaccinated people

County launches commercial fishing survey for industry hit hard by COVID-19

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead School District introduces Dr. Augustine Tornatore as new superintendent

NORTHFORKER

Bedell CEO and boatbuilder Trent Preszler has a beautifully written new memoir, “Little and Often”

Hidden North Fork: The record store that’s only open on Sundays

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.