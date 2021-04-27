Plan for mini railroad back on track in Greenport, ride share electric scooters pitched for Riverhead

Riders aboard the former Frank Field mini railroad in 2012. (File photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 27.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Plan for mini railroad back on track in Greenport

Girls Tennis: Momentum swings against Kopala, who reaches county quarterfinals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After 410 days, Blue Waves return to action with first spring practices

New ride share program could bring electric scooters to Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Seaside escape with 360-degree water views

Booze Bites: Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Long Ireland ale

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47. There’s a slight chance of showers at times this morning and tonight.