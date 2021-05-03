Farm workers band together to launch flower market, County funds East End police communication project
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, May 3.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Farm workers band together to launch cooperative flower market in Riverhead
County funds $1.75M East End police communication project
After 35 years, Poppy Johnson retires from Floyd Memorial Library
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Police seek public’s help to locate missing teen
Play Ball! Riverhead Little League hosts opening day ceremony
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Ruth Oliva Preserve at Dam Pond
What Farmers Eat: William Lee & Lucy Senesac
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. There’s an increasing chance of showers throughout the day.