Governor announces next phase of reopening, Legislator Fleming announces run for Congress
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 4.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Governor announces ‘major reopening’ set for May 19, although caveats remain
Legislator Bridget Fleming announces candidacy for Congress
Rebate program returns for homeowners interested in installing rain gardens
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Boys Track and Field: Riverhead returns to action for first meet in two years
Auto Racing: Beatty lays caution aside for opening night win
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Sweet little ways to show your mom some love
North Fork Dream Home: Beautifully restored 1850s Greenport Victorian
WEATHER
Early showers should give way to partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52. Showers are likely again in the evening and on Wednesday.