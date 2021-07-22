North Fork is ‘hurting’ for firefighters, COVID-19 cases on gradual uptick

Members of the Cutchogue Fire Department at a house fire. Local departments say recruitment of new volunteers is necessary. (Credit: Paul Squire)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 22.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork is ‘hurting’ for volunteer firefighters

As vaccination rate slows, cases of COVID-19 gradually on uptick

Overdose deaths down locally this year as numbers soared nationally in 2020

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Update: Police identify woman who died in submerged vehicle

Cops: Two girls reported missing from Little Flower

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of July 24

Soul of the Party: The couple behind American Beech and the transformation of Stirling Square

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.