Blotter: Multiple reports of identity theft filed by North Fork residents

A Southold man told police Aug. 10 that someone removed $12,000 from his Dime Bank account and an additional $4,300 from his Paypal account for eBay purchases. Investigation is continuing.

• A Mattituck man told police Aug. 13 that an unknown subject had attempted to withdraw $90,000 from one of his accounts. Southold police told the man that because the incident took place in New York City, the complaint should be filed with a city police precinct.

• A Southold woman told police Aug. 11 that her checking account had been compromised. She said $8,785.36 from her account was spent on online purchases by an unknown person. Investigation is continuing.

• On Aug. 9 Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital contacted police to report that a Brentwood man “was belligerent and acting violent.” Hospital employees told police the man destroyed a computer. He was placed under arrest and held for arraignment on a criminal mischief charge.

• On Aug. 12 Southold police assisted the Coast Guard with a report of an overturned boat near Fishers Island. The report said one person was on top of the boat and four others were in the water. Groton, Conn., police responded, helped the people get on their boat and transported them back to Connecticut.

• A Mattituck woman told police Aug. 14 that three “no trespassing” signs had been stolen from her property. Investigation is continuing.

• A Peconic man, Dacosta Foster, turned himself in to town police Aug. 10 on a prior charge of criminal contempt. He was processed and held for arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.