Southold blotter: Fire departments responded to a fire alarm at Port of Egypt Marine

Southold police were called to a Greenport bar Feb. 19 to investigate a trespassing report against Carlos Hernandez, 30, of Orient, who had earlier been served with a notice of trespass for that location, according to police. He was arrested for trespassing and transported to headquarters for arraignment.

• On Feb. 20, a Mattituck man told police he was a victim of bank fraud. He said two checks totaling $5,000 were electronically deposited into an account. He denied issuing either check and that his business is closed for the season. He notified his bank, and is currently at a financial loss of $5,000.

• Southold and Cutchogue fire departments responded to a fire alarm at Port of Egypt Marine in Southold Feb. 21. A police officer on patrol heard the alarm and reported that the building’s sprinkler system was activated and “the building appeared to be filled up with smoke and water.” Responders entered the building and extinguished the fire, which appeared to have originated from an electric golf cart in the showroom, police said. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

• Rolman Garcia-Xicay, age and address unavailable, turned himself in to Southold police headquarters Feb. 21 on an active arrest warrant, according to police. Further information was unavailable.

• A 73-year-old Mattituck woman told police on Feb. 21 that she was a victim of a scam. She said her computer was hacked and she was then told to send $24,000 to a “John Spencer.” She informed her bank and did not experience financial loss, according to police.

• Casey Killian, 34, of Jamesport was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated after his vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lain of travel while traveling westbound on Main Road in Southold. Police said Mr. Killian had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath and that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• On Saturday, Melvin Alvarado Ortega, 33, of Southold was arrested for DWI after a traffic stop on Depot Lane in Cutchogue, police said. He was arrested and transported to Southold police headquarters.

• On Sunday, police responded to a report of a car was driving on Route 48 in Southold with a missing right rear tire. In addition to the missing tire, the driver was cited for not possessing a valid driver’s license. The car did not have a valid inspection sticker, police said. The officer told the driver the missing tire needed to be replaced.

• A Federal Aviation Administration employee contacted Southold police Sunday to say that a drone was flying too closely to a commercial plane at around 6 p.m. “approximately 11,000 feet above” a Southold street. The FAA employee described the object as a “red drone with red lights … approximately 1,000 feet underneath the plane.” Police searched the area with negative results, according to a report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.