Daily Update: Mask mandate in schools, drag racing returns to L.I.
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 25:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New governor confirms mask mandate in schools
Porters hope JV success carries over after no 2020 season
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
After 17 years, drag racing returns to Long Island
Senior center, aquarium slated to receive federal funding under CARES Act
NORTHFORKER
Next-level North Fork ice cream flavors you need to try before summer ends
Actress Mila Kunis films ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ on Shelter Island
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.