NWS: Storm strengthening as it makes its way closer to Long Island

A hurricane watch is in effect for Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone said he anticipates it being upgraded to a Hurricane Warning as the storm dubbed Henri strengthens and gets closer to Long Island.

The storm, according to the National Weather Service, is tracking about 30 to 50 miles east of Montauk Point, closer to land than previously anticipated. The impacts would be mostly felt on Sunday, officials said.

“The storm is expected to hit our region and the Island on late Saturday night, but the primary impact’s on Sunday,” Mr. Bellone said in a media briefing in Commack Friday. “[Meteorologists] have said this is a difficult storm to predict.

“Since yesterday the track of the storm has shifted … we need to see if it continues to inch closer,” he said.

An 11 a.m. update from the National Weather Service said tropical wind storms of 40 to 50 mph with gusts as strong as 65 mph are currently forecast, but there’s the potential for much stronger hurricane force winds. Mr. Bellone said the county is preparing for winds between 75 and 90 mph and the potential for a significant number of power outages is “one of our major concerns.”

A briefing from the National Weather Service Thursday evening said the chance for more severe winds exists for the “twin forks of Long Island.”

It is also likely the region will see coastal flooding and a storm surge watch is in effect. A full moon means an astronomical high tide was already going to occur before the storm, Mr. Bellone noted. The NWS said flooding up to four feet above ground could occur in the most inundated areas and the county executive said that prediction could grow to as much as 5 feet.

As for timing, the rain and strong winds are likely to begin around 4 a.m. Sunday and strengthen in the afternoon hours, passing by Monday morning.

PSEG Long Island on Friday afternoon cautioned that outages could last up to seven to 10 days, “given the potential intensity of the storm.”

“The eastern end of Long Island is expected to experience the most severe weather and impact,” the update from PSEG said.

PSEG is working to add an additional 1,200 line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other utility personnel to work alongside its current staff.

Storm safety tips from PSEG can be found here. Outages can be monitored here.

This is a developing story The Suffolk Times will continue to track throughout the weekend. Check back for storm updates Sunday.