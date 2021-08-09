Study of Plum Island waters finds no human impact, Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, August 9.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Study of Plum Island waters finds lots of life, no human impact
Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns to the Peconic Riverfront: Photos
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Two arrests made after robbery and beating of man on West Main Street
Police: Two injured in incident at Jamesport nursery
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Take a spin with the Mitchell Park Carousel
First Look: Bridge Lane Wine hits refresh button with revamped tasting space
WEATHER
There’s a chance of scattered showers today with a high temperature of about 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.