Blotter: Man charged with trespassing after refusing to leave Southold business

A Peconic man was charged with trespassing after refusing to leave the premises of a business on Main Bayview Road in Southold last Wednesday.

Police said the man was “highly intoxicated” and causing a disturbance and refused to leave. He declined an offer to be driven home and when he wouldn’t leave, police charged him with a trespassing violation.

• An employee of a Mattituck business alerted police Sept. 21 that a man had been sleeping in the parking lot and “using the back lot as his personal bathroom,” according to a report. The employee signed a trespass affidavit against the man, who was told to stay away from the business.

• Police responded Friday to report of a fight underway on Route 48 in Greenport. When officers arrived they were told by a Central Islip man that a man from Greenport “disrespected his son” and when the man confronted the Greenport man he was “sucker punched” in the head. “An altercation occurred before the parties were separated by other subjects in the area,” a report states, also noting that the argument was over the use of a child’s scooter. No charges were filed.

• Orient Fire Department responded Sept. 21 to a call that a lawn tractor was on fire. The owner said the mower caught fire while she was using it. The fire was extinguished.

