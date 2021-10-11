North Fork farmers see ‘record-breaking’ apple crop, Riverhead Farmers Market to return

An apple tree at Wickham’s Fruit Farm in Cutchogue: (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 11:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork farmers see ‘record-breaking’ apple crop this fall

Riverhead Farmers Market plans a return in November at new location

Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Main Road in Laurel

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town abandons proposal to move town offices into former Kmart building

45th annual Riverhead Country Fair returns to downtown: Photos

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A fall morning at Helen’s Farm

WEATHER

Expect clouds to give way to mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.