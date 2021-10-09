Police Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for DWI, Nintendo Switch reported stolen

• A Southold man told police on Oct. 1 that while his truck was parked on Main Bayview Road his rear tire had been slashed. Police confirmed that.

• Police arrested William Vollmer, 58, of Melville Oct. 2 after he was stopped for failing to maintain the lane of travel while westbound on Route 25. After Mr. Vollmer performed poorly on a voluntary roadside sobriety test, he was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for morning arraignment.

• Southold police came to the assistance of a Greenport code enforcement officer Oct. 2 after he reported four intoxicated males who refused to leave Mitchell Park. The four males left the park when police dispersed them.

• A member of the Cedar Beach Park Association told police Oct. 1 that several stop signs in the area were pulled out of the ground and are missing. The signs were not town property, but belonged to the private association, whose members would have to replace them, a report states.

• While on patrol on Oct. 3, a Southold police officer spotted Benjamin Oliver at the bus stop by Mattituck Plaza. “Oliver has an active bench warrant out of Suffolk County,” a report states. Southold police turned Mr. Oliver over to the county’s Fugitive Squad. No other information was provided.

• A Laurel woman told police Oct. 1 that an unknown person kicked in two slats on her fence, which had happened before. The woman told police she believed the offender was the same both times. The woman was advised to place a security camera on a tree facing the fence line.

• On Oct. 3, police stopped a speeding car on Route 48 in Cutchogue. The driver, Osiel Gomez-Conzalez of East Marion, 31, was arrested after officers determined he was intoxicated. He was then transported to headquarters for a morning arraignment.

• A loud music complaint brought police to a location on Route 48 in Peconic, where a wedding was underway. Police determined the music was being played at an appropriate level.

• A Mattituck man told police Oct. 1 that a Southold man was sending him vulgar text messages and he wants them to stop. He asked police to document the incident.

• Police responded to Clarks Beach in Greenport Oct. 3 to investigate a report of a disturbance involving fishermen. At the scene, police told the fishermen to leave the area after picking up their garbage and equipment.

• A Garden City man told police Sept. 28 that he is the victim of identity theft. The man said that over the past year, an unknown person gained access to his bank accounts and personal information, including his Social Security and driver’s license numbers. He told police he has placed a freeze on all his accounts. Investigation is continuing.

• Another case of identity theft was reported to police Oct. 1, when a Greenport woman said she had received paperwork saying she was declined a loan she never applied for, had her address changed on two debit cards and received mail from Ohio about a pandemic unemployment benefit. Investigation is continuing.

• A Mattituck woman told police Oct. 1 that she has received unwanted text messages and voicemails from a Mattituck man. She asked police how she could obtain an order of protection, a report states.

• On Oct. 1, police stopped a car on Route 25 in Mattituck for failing to maintain its line of travel. The stop led to the arrest of driver Jose Ortega-Lopez of Riverhead, who failed a roadside sobriety test. The defendant was transported to headquarters for arraignment.

• Loud music brought police to an address on Route 25 in Southold on Oct. 2. A wedding was underway at the site and a person there said the event would be over at midnight.

• A Laurel man told police Sept. 28 that his roommate stole a Nintendo Switch, a bottle of Ralph Lauren Blue cologne and a bottle of Chrome Azzaro cologne from him, as well as a Trek bike.

• A report of missing shoes brought police to an address in Greenport Sept. 28. A Greenport man told police he left his clothes at a laundry overnight and may have mistakenly taken the shoes, which belonged to someone else. The man went through his belongings and discovered he did have someone else’s shoes, which were then returned to the owner.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.