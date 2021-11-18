Attorneys for Enclaves say community opposition is ‘unsubstantial,’ Democrats win six town races

Town Councilman-elect Brian Mealy was all smiles on Election Day. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Nov. 18:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Balance coming to Southold Town Hall as Democrats win six key races

Enclaves proponents urge ZBA to approve; says community opposition is not ‘substantial evidence’

New eight-mile water main proposed between Flanders and Laurel

Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 18, 2021

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘They were a beautiful family’; Investigation underway into fire that killed five

Joann Waski appointed to the town Planning Board

‘Uncooperative’ ATV, dirt bike riders create dangerous situation on roadways Sunday

Town seeking state grant money to connect homes to Riverhead Water District

NORTHFORKER

Let local watercolor artist Melissa Hyatt bring color into your home

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Nov. 18

Greenport Shellabration returns for 10th anniversary next month

A Long Island wine pick for each Thanksgiving course

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will move into the area this evening with showers likely after 10 p.m and the low tonight will be around 41.