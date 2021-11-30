Greenport opts out of allowing marijuana dispensaries, Health officials prepare for new COVID-19 variant

(Credit: Prensa 420/Flickr)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 30:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In split vote, Greenport opts out of allowing retail marijuana sales, on-site consumption

As winter spike in COVID-19 cases begins, health officials prepare for new variant

Boys Basketball: SWR pulls away from Southold in opener

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Funeral services planned Tuesday evening for El Savador native killed in domestic incident

Cops: Second teen charged in October shooting at Calverton home

NORTHFORKER

Ten things to do in December on the North Fork

North Fork Dream Home: 1800s Victorian Cottage Charmer`

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34. Snow flurries are possible at times throughout the day.