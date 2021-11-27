Police Blotter: Amazon driver airlifted after crash

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

An Amazon delivery driver was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital Sunday evening after he was hit crossing Main Road in Cut­ch­ogue to deliver a package.

According to Southold Town police, the 22-year-old was struck by a westbound Volvo SUV around 5:38 p.m. The driver told police he had not seen the man crossing the road and officials said dark road conditions are believed to have played a role in the crash.

The delivery driver was treated at the scene by Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department and then airlifted.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old Greenport man for aggravated driving while intoxicated after he left the scene of an accident on Fifth Avenue in Greenport Sunday night.

According to police, Jose Rodriguez-Ramirez drove into a parked car and left the scene. He was later charged with aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of an accident and two violations, police said.

• A 40-year-old from Cut­ch­ogue was arrested for DWI after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle on the side of Route 48 in Mattituck Sunday.

Alexander Alvarez was charged with DWI shortly before 8 p.m. and held overnight for arraignment, officials said.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old from Mattituck for DWI after he reportedly struck a utility pole on New Suffolk Avenue early last Wednesday.

Reports said Nicholas Perino was driving westbound when he struck the utility pole, traveled off the roadway onto a sod farm, crossed over Locust Avenue and came to rest in a field around 1 a.m.

• A 33-year-old Mastic man was arrested on a harassment charge, a violation, after he spat in the face of an officer attempting to restrain him at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport on Saturday.

The man was issued an appearance ticket for a later court date, reports said.

• Rolando Ical, 20, of Peconic was arrested for aggravated DWI after a traffic stop on Main Bayview Road in Southold on Nov. 13. Police said Mr. Ical was observed committing “numerous traffic infractions” and stopped him around 11:26 p.m. He was also cited for driving without a license.

• A chimney fire was reported at a home on Beebe Drive in Cut­ch­ogue last Tuesday afternoon.

Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, which started due to debris in the chimney.

• Police were called to a Greenport home last Thursday morning after a woman reported finding a BB gun on her front porch that did not belong to her.

Officers determined that the BB gun was not operational and secured the item at police headquarters.

• Police received reports from two separate women last week about an unknown person using their personal information to open fraudulent Wells Fargo bank accounts. Both women were advised to monitor their accounts for further suspicious activity.

• Southold Fire Department was called to a small electrical fire that broke out in a garage at a home on Gin Lane shortly after 10 a.m. last Wednesday. Detectives responded and found the fire was not suspicious in nature.

• An unknown person broke two windows on a building at the Greenport shipyard on Carpenter Street last week. The incident was reported to police last Tuesday morning. There are no suspects at this time, officials said.

• A laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle along First Street in Greenport last Thursday morning.

• Southold police and the Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at a home on Strohson Road last Wednesday night.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when officials arrived at approximately 8:25 p.m. and the fire is believed to have been cause by an electrical or mechanical issue.

• A Mattituck Park District employee reported Friday afternoon that a 4-foot by 2-foot sign was stolen at the Bay Avenue baseball fields. It’s valued at approximately $800, reports said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.