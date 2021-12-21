Daily Update: COVID-19 cases surging in Suffolk County, Village may amend parking rules

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 21:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As COVID-19 cases in Suffolk surge, a reason for optimism emerges

After record-breaking season, Harbes family makes massive apple donation

Greenport may ramp up parking requirements

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Top Gun Run’ planned in memory of Andrew McMorris

Five victims of Riverhead house fire remembered at funeral service before bodies transported to Guatemala

NORTHFORKER

10 places serving New Year’s Day brunch on Long Island (including the North Fork!)

North Fork Dream Home: Home Sweet Home in Laurel

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today for the first day of winter, with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers after 1 a.m. and the low will be around 41.