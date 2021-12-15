Governor says it’s up to counties to enforce mask mandate, Town may drop Love Lane roundabout
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 15:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Governor says it’s up to counties to enforce new indoor mask mandate
Southold Town may drop idea for Love Lane roundabout
Section XI working toward agreement to return indoor track and field meets to SCCC
Boys Basketball: Porters find offense in their defense
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
In need of a second miracle: Wading River couple’s second child will need heart transplant
Girls Basketball: Waves are getting better, 1% at a time
NORTHFORKER
Pack a punch this holiday season with these tips and recipes from a North Fork pro
Shop Local: Get cocktail party ready with Alex Vinash
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46. There’s a chance of light rain this evening.