Arthur “Artie” Klein of Greenport died Jan. 23, 2022. He was 79.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 27, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Wellwood Cemetery, with Rabbi Gadi Capela of Congregation Tifereth Israel, Greenport, officiating.

A complete obituary will appear in the near future.