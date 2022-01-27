Developers pitch new affordable housing proposal in Cutchogue, Past downtown grant winners shows path forward for Riverhead

An overhead view of a potential layout of the complex in Cutchogue. The layout shown here is a concept without engineering or architectural support, so a final product may look different. (Courtesy of Rona Smith)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developers pitch new affordable housing proposal in Cutchogue

Looking back at prior downtown grant winners shows path forward for Riverhead Town

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board praises proposed downtown development project, but questions remain about parking capacity

Riverhead superintendent: ‘Rollercoaster situation’ on mask mandate in schools

NORTHFORKER

Five North Fork businesses offering winter CSAs

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds today with a high near 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.