Oral history project planned for East Marion, Restaurant undergoing changes

In this undated postcard, a group of boys play on the lawn of the St. Thomas Home, a group of East Marion buildings that served as a summer camp for hundreds of New York City children from 1893 to 1925. (Oysterponds Historical Society courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 14:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

For new oral history project, StoryCorps is collecting stories from East Marion

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead awarded $10 million ‘Downtown Revitalization Initiative’ grant

Riverhead woman charged with DWI in Flanders Road crash; 4-year-old in critical condition

New morning news show at Riverhead H.S. in works as district plans expansion to nine periods

NORTHFORKER

Jamesport Manor to reopen later this year with casual fare and a new name

North Fork Open Houses: Six listings for the week of Jan. 15

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a breeze and a high near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 10. The freezing temperatures and clear skies are expected to continue for most of the weekend.