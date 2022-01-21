Town continues to discuss future of abandoned oyster factory, New plan for courthouse

The former oyster factory at the end of Shipyard Lane in East Marion. (Credit: Grant Parpan/file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town continues to discuss future of abandoned oyster factory property

Town Board members favor building new court behind Peconic Community Center

Cover Story: ‘An amazing woman,’ Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta is remembered in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planning Board grants site plan approval for Riverhead Charter School’s Sound Avenue high school

Town Board approves four drag racing events at EPCAL for 2022

NORTHFORKER

White Flower Farmhouse planning second location in Southold

North Fork Open Houses: Two listings for the week of Jan. 22

Weekend Podcast: Our favorite things we’ve done on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 13.

Clear skies are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures that fail to break above the low-to-mid 30s.