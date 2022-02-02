60% of respondents to town’s business survey said sales increased last year, Mask mandate remains in schools
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
60% of respondents to town’s business survey said sales increased last year; staff shortages, supply chain top obstacles
Mask mandate in schools to remain for now; COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Suffolk
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board hires new town attorney, but tables proposal to set organizational structure
Cops: Two women arrested following assault at 7-Eleven in November
Girls Basketball: As SWR coach surpasses 100 career wins, Wildcats (16-1) set sights on league title
Girls Basketball: Give Riverhead coach points for positivity
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: Treasure maps that bring out the adventurer in all of us
North Fork Dream Home: Highly coveted private waterfront community living in Southold
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.