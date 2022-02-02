Daily Update

60% of respondents to town’s business survey said sales increased last year, Mask mandate remains in schools

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

60% of respondents to town’s business survey said sales increased last year; staff shortages, supply chain top obstacles

Mask mandate in schools to remain for now; COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Suffolk

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board hires new town attorney, but tables proposal to set organizational structure

Cops: Two women arrested following assault at 7-Eleven in November

Girls Basketball: As SWR coach surpasses 100 career wins, Wildcats (16-1) set sights on league title

Girls Basketball: Give Riverhead coach points for positivity

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: Treasure maps that bring out the adventurer in all of us

North Fork Dream Home: Highly coveted private waterfront community living in Southold

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.

