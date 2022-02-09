East Hampton Airport remains on track for temporarily closing, Redistricting changes landscape of local districts

The plan to temporarily close the East Hampton Airport remains on track, officials say. (Credit: Courtesy of The Southampton Press)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East Hampton Airport remains on track for temporarily closing, despite FAA warning

Redistricting changes landscape of local Assembly districts; Dems can seize 1st Congressional District

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police say man lied about robbery in September

Girls Basketball: SWR takes league title for itself with win over John Glenn

NORTHFORKER

Most Popular: Burton’s Bookstore, Greenport

Places to watch the Super Bowl on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.