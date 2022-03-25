Ferry service connecting Greenport and Sag Harbor set to return, Greenport gallery sale to benefit Ukrainian orphanage

COURTESY PHOTOMitchell Park in Greenport

Here are the headlines for Friday, March 25, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ferry service connecting Greenport and Sag Harbor set to return, but board still undecided on landing site

Greenport gallery sale to benefit Ukrainian orphanage

RIVERHEAD NEWS REVIEW

Town Board unanimously votes to move forward with revised plan to sell EPCAL land

Town litter committee plans Earth Day cleanup for April 23

Riverhead CAP awarded multi-year grant to boost mental health awareness training

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork the week of March 24

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the week of March 26

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 40.

There’s a chance for showers throughout the weekend.