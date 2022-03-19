Police Blotter: East Marion man arrested for DWI after crashing into street sign

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police arrested a 45-year-old East Marion man for driving while intoxicated after he struck a street sign last Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a black Toyota RAV4 failing to maintain its lane on County Route 48 in Southold that was then involved in a single-car crash near the intersection of Boisseau Avenue.

An officer responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and found the driver, Santos Gonzalez Garcia, was intoxicated and hit a street sign at the intersection.

He was placed under arrest for DWI and cited for driving with a suspended license, police said.

• Police were called to a home on Naugles Drive in Mattituck Saturday after a 58-year-old man reported his rear windshield was damaged at the location.

Detectives found that a 30-year-old neighbor damaged the windshield with a sledgehammer after he got upset about noise in the apartment above his. The owner of the vehicle told police he’d like to pursue charges but police said none have been filed yet.

• A 70-year-old woman called police to report that she was verbally abused by an employee at a Cutchogue grocery store last Monday afternoon.

The woman told police she was told to “shut up and stop acting like a nut” after asking a cashier why a customer ahead of her in an express line was allowed to check out with more than 10 items.

An officer explained to the woman that the incident did not constitute elder abuse and documented the incident.

• Police are investigating a report of an unknown man going through vehicles along Ludlam Place in Greenport. The call came in around 4:45 a.m. Sunday and the suspect had fled the area before police arrived.

• Police received a call Saturday from a 90-year-old East Marion woman who said her grandson has been entering her basement to care for his rabbits that she didn’t give him permission to keep at her home.

Police spoke with the 28-year-old Shirley man who said he will make other arrangements for his rabbits.

The following day, police were again called to the home after a verbal argument between the 28-year-old man and a 47-year-old at the residence ensued. The 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with a harassment violation after reportedly threatening the younger man.

• Police were called to Walgreens in Mattituck last Monday after two men entered the pharmacy and stole “many items” from the cosmetics aisle.

The incident was reported to police at 9:27 p.m. and a store employee was not able to offer a description of the suspects, who were fully covered with masks, had gloves on and were dressed for inclement weather, reports said.

• An 83-year-old Nassau Point woman contacted police last Tuesday after her computer was hacked and taken over by an external server.

Police advised the woman to contact an IT service to assist her and monitor her credit and bank accounts for fraudulent activity, which was not reported at the time.

• Police were notified after a 79-year-old Orient woman discovered that an unknown person used her credit card for more than $6,000 in purchases from Home Depot in Riverhead on Saturday.

According to an incident report, the purchase was made March 6 and detectives are investigating.

• A 62-year-old Cutchogue woman filed a police report last Tuesday after discovering that an unknown person used her Social Security number to make a credit inquiry with a false address.

• Police, the Cutchogue Fire Department and a PSEG crew responded to Case Road in Cutchogue Saturday night after a large tree fell across the road, cutting off power to several homes in the area.

A downed tree was also reported along County Route 48 in Southold Saturday night. An officer maintained a road block until it was cleared by the town highway department.

• Two Manhattan women called police after their friend, a 28-year-old woman, “got lost” coming home from a Greenport bar late Saturday night.

Officers responded to canvass the area and the woman returned to the residence via an employee of another establishment shortly before 1 a.m. and said she was fine.

• A Mattituck woman called police to report that someone put motor oil in her mailbox, causing damage and inconvenience on Sunday afternoon.

No suspects were listed in a report and extra patrols of the area were requested.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.