Southold Blotter: Driver arrested after failing field sobriety test

Carlos Chamale, 42, of Greenport, was arrested Saturday after his car was observed stopped by the side of the road. Police said Mr. Chamale was observed sleeping in the car with an open beer bottle in his lap. The vehicle was running and in drive. He was administered field sobriety tests on which he performed poorly, police said. He was arrested and transported to headquarters pending arraignment.

• Richard Rothman, 71, of Southold was arrested Sept. 4 after his vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane of travel. Mr. Rothman performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing, according to a report.

• Maryn Arias Gregorio, 48, was arrested Sept. 6 after a woman reported that he “forcibly grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips.” He was placed under arrested and transported to police headquarters.

• Lidia Hernandez Gatica, 20, of Greenport was arrested Friday after officers responded to an Adams Street address to investigate reports of a fight. Police said Ms. Gatica was “highly intoxicated” and acting aggressive. An officer restrained Ms. Gatica, who proceeded to punch the officer in the face. She was arrested and transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for evaluation.

• On Monday, police received a report of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel. Police located the vehicle parked on Third Street in Greenport, with 61-year-old Thomas Smith in the driver’s seat. He was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters for processing.