Candidates announced in school board races, Mattituck pitchers share no-hitter
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Candidates announced in local school board elections
Baseball: Berman’s a hit in Mattituck’s shared no-hitter
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Prioritizing reuse over new construction along Route 58 a key for comprehensive plan update
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Heidi Kelso
North Fork Dream Home: This piece of North Fork history could be yours
WEATHER
There’s a 30 percent chance of showers this morning before 8 a.m. For the rest of the day, expect partly sunny skies with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight and the low will be around 37.