County approves ferry between Greenport and Sag Harbor, Riverhead passed over for state water quality grant

Greenport Village official said they do not wish to have Mitchell Park Marina be the landing spot for the Peconic Bay Jitney. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Legislature approves Greenport-Sag Harbor ferry, but location concerns could delay service

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After losing out on state grant funding for Manorville water project, what’s next for Riverhead?

Cops: Two people attempting to buy marijuana robbed at gunpoint in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Hospitality professionals discuss sexual harassment, discrimination in industry

North Fork Dream Home: Walk to bucolic Oregon Road from this modern farmhouse new build

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 45.