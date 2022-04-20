Daily Update: Recently constructed 123 Sterling condos sold for $15.5M
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Recently constructed 123 Sterling condos sold to group led by Huntington councilman
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Southampton Town to seek bids for demolition of Brewster House
Town Board unanimously approves J. Petrocelli Development as master developer for Town Square project
NORTHFORKER
Most Popular: Luchacubano, Riverhead
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a breeze and a high temperature near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.