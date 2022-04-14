Plans take shape for historic theater, Town considers new bill aimed at creating affordable apartments

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Goldin Furniture taken off market, owner pitching restored Historic theater concept

Southold considering new bill to allow for more affordable apartments

Real Estate Transfers: April 14, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘The flames were too high;’ Police investigation sheds new light on how tragic house fire unfolded

$169.7M budget adopted in Riverhead; voters head to polls May 17

School honors late security guard, a ‘Riverhead legend’

Police investigating gunpoint robbery of ride-share driver in Wading River

NORTHFORKER

Enjoy an Easter brunch at one of these North Fork restaurants

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of April 14

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers this evening and the low tonight will be around 46.