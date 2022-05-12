Bike shop planned for Greenport, Effort kicks off at LI Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary
New bike shop planned for Greenport has an E-twist
Real Estate Transfers: May 12, 2022
New sign unveiled at Long Island Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary
Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork the weekend of May 13
Landcraft Garden Foundation kicks off Sculptures in the Garden 2022 on June 4
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning and a chance for sprinkles before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will become mostly sunny with a high temperature near 66 degrees. There’s another chance for showers tonight and the low tonight will be around 51.