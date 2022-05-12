Bike shop planned for Greenport, Effort kicks off at LI Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary

The building at 310 Front Street in Greenport is the future home of NoFo Bikes. (Credit: Steve Wick)

SUFFOLK TIMES

New bike shop planned for Greenport has an E-twist

Real Estate Transfers: May 12, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New sign unveiled at Long Island Aquarium to raise awareness on importance of healthy estuary

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Things to do on the North Fork the weekend of May 13

Landcraft Garden Foundation kicks off Sculptures in the Garden 2022 on June 4

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning and a chance for sprinkles before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will become mostly sunny with a high temperature near 66 degrees. There’s another chance for showers tonight and the low tonight will be around 51.