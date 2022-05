Southold resident Dorothy Pfalzer died March 11, 2022, at the age of 94.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Mattituck Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1411, Mattituck, NY 11952.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.