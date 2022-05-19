Expansion planned for Mattituck gas station, First responders honored at Stony Brook ELIH
Here are the headlines for Thursday, May 19, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Expansion planned for Mattituck convenience store, gas station
First responders honored at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital
With new season on horizon, HCBL seeks host families for Tomcats, Ospreys players
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Fines may increase for littering, graffiti in Riverhead Town
Butterfly Effect Project founder discusses new book geared toward youth, ‘My Fabricated Truth’
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of May 20
RGNY welcomes new winemaker Jonathan G. Bomberg
WEATHER
Expect rain today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.