Police Blotter: Pair of walrus tusks reported stolen in Greenport

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Southold Town police were called to a Greenport home last Tuesday after a man reported that a pair of ivory walrus tusks reportedly worth more than $14,000 were stolen from him.

The man told police they were displayed in the Silver Sands Motel for more than 50 years and a family heirloom for over 100. He had recently moved them from the motel after it was sold. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police issued eight town parking summonses to illegally parked vehicles at Goldsmiths Inlet park in Peconic Saturday evening.

Parking enforcement was also conducted Saturday at Breakwater and Bailie beaches in Mattituck, where an additional 10 tickets were written.

• A crash involving a Suzuki motorcycle and Jeep Liberty in Greenport sent one person to a local hospital last Monday afternoon.

According to Southold police, a 24-year-old Shelter Island man was operating his motorcycle eastbound on Front Street near Fifth Street when he struck the Jeep operated by an 82-year-old Greenport woman attempting to make a left turn onto Fifth Street around 4 p.m.

The motorcyclist was treated by Greenport Fire Department Rescue and a Stony Brook University Paramedic first responder at the scene and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

• A group of about 20 fishermen were asked to leave a beach along the North Road in Greenport Saturday night after receiving an anonymous report that they were setting up to spend the night fishing around 8 p.m.

• A 26-year-old Mattituck man called police last Wednesday afternoon to report a suspicious package wrapped in a tarp along Peconic Bay Boulevard in Laurel.

An officer responded and determined that a caretaker at a neighbor’s property found a dead deer on the beach and wrapped it in tarp for the town to pick up. The town highway department was notified.

• Police were called to a public parking lot on Adams Street in Greenport last Monday around noon after receiving an anonymous report of men drinking in the area.

The men were asked to clean up their garbage and leave the area, police said.

• A bus driver called police last Thursday afternoon to report seeing several youths playing on the train tracks near Factory Avenue in Mattituck.

Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate anyone on the tracks.

• Southold police were called to a home on Woodcliff Drive in Mattituck last Tuesday afternoon after a 46-year-old woman woke up from a nap and found one of her dogs was deceased with fatal wounds around its neck and front legs.

The woman told police there had never been any history of violence between her dogs and was urged to contact a local animal shelter to address concerns about the animal.

• A Southold man called police early last Monday to report hearing footsteps on the first floor of his home.

An officer responded to the home on Old North Road around 3:30 a.m. and found no evidence of forced entry or criminal activity, reports said.

• A 79-year-old Mattituck man reported that an unknown person attempted to open bank accounts using his information on Friday.

He was informed by TD Bank that the account was already closed using safeguards they have in place and he is not at a financial loss, reports said. Detectives were notified about the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.