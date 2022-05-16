Voters head to polls Tuesday on proposed school budgets, board of ed races
SUFFOLK TIMES
Voters head to polls Tuesday on proposed school budgets
Meet the school board candidates: Contested races shape up in Mattituck, Greenport, Oysterponds
Mattituck, Cutchogue fire departments extinguish overnight barn blaze
Baseball: Turnout a show of support for Newman
Eagle Scout candidate plans ewaste event for May 21
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
School Budget Guide: Voters head to polls to decide school budgets in Riverhead, SWR
Three candidates vie for two seats on Riverhead school board
Girls Lacrosse: After breakfast, Harding plays like a champion
Virtual component of Town Board meetings to continue permanently, supervisor says
Cornell Cooperative Extension hosts biggest mental health awareness campaign to date
NORTHFORKER
New cheese shop, The French Picnic, plans to open in Cutchogue this summer
This small-batch wine is aging on seashells at Corey Creek Tap Room
One Minute on the North Fork: Asparagus arrives at Wells Homestead
Meet Henley Tuthill, the 10-year-old baker behind Honeybody Bakery
North Fork Chicken Rescue is a new haven for neglected birds
Go Fish: The North Fork is an ideal spot for anglers of all abilities
WEATHER
Expect sunshine with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later today, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees. The low tonight will be around 53.