Southold Blotter: Naked man found walking along Main Road

Southold Town Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Southold Town police received multiple calls about a man walking nude along Route 25 near the Laurel Post Office Saturday around 10:30 p.m. When police arrived, the man was in the jurisdiction of Riverhead Town. Both departments worked to identify the 49-year-old Seattle, Wash., man, who was then transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Southold for driving while intoxicated early Sunday.

According to officials, Wilbur Javiel Cruz was stopped for failing to maintain his lane on Hortons Lane around 3:30 a.m. and found to be intoxicated at the scene.

He was charged with DWI and held at police headquarters for arraignment, reports said.

• Southold police are investigating after three windows were broken at the Opportunity Shop on Main Street in Greenport. The damage was reported to police Sunday morning.

• Police were called to Southold High School late last Monday night after a 74-year-old man called to report a group of students making noise in a field.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. and found a group of students with tents who said they were having a senior sleep over on a turf field and were advised that they did not have permission to do so.

The students left the area without incident, reports said.

• A woman called police to report that she saw an unknown man urinating in a field near Wood Lane in Greenport Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. An officer responded to canvass the area but did not locate the man.

• Police were called to a home on Cove Road in Cut­ch­ogue last Thursday night after a woman reported that people were yelling outside.

Upon further investigation, the sounds were from raccoons rummaging through the garbage in the backyard, police said.

• A small fire was reported near the playground on Southold school district property last Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Two officers responded and extinguished a small fire near a bench. Authorities believe mulch caught fire from several cigarettes located on the ground near the bench and school officials were notified about the incident.

• A Mattituck woman called police to report that an unknown person stole two packs of Poland Spring water bottles from the side of her Sound Beach Drive residence last Tuesday afternoon.

• A chair cushion was reported stolen from a porch at a home along Ole Jule Lane in Mattituck last Wednesday morning. Detectives were notified about the report.

• A Southold woman called police to report that someone fraudulently used her credit card to purchase an HP laptop from Best Buy last Thursday morning. She told police that she contacted her credit card company and canceled the order but wanted to document the incident.

• Greenport Fire Department and Southold police responded to a report of a log on fire at 67 Steps Beach last Tuesday afternoon.

The responders found a smoldering log and safely extinguished the fire around 2:30 p.m., according to a report.

• An 87-year-old man contacted police to report that someone attempted to break into his home on Oaklawn Avenue in Southold last Thursday evening.

The man told police that he returned home with his wife and noticed pry marks on his side door and after entering the home, discovered there was no electricity.

According to a police report, it appeared that someone had possibly gained entry through the basement and unthreaded the main fuse from the fuse box. Nothing was reported stolen at the time, but police were asked to increase patrols in the area.

• A small brush fire broke out after an electrical issue caused a fire on top of a PSEG pole on Kerwin Boulevard in Greenport last Thursday afternoon.

Southold Fire Department responded around 4 p.m. to extinguish the flames and the utility company was notified.

• Damage to a beach attendant’s booth was reported at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck Saturday morning.

A police report noted that the damage appeared to be noncriminal in nature.

• Police received an anonymous report of a female sitting on a curb on Marlene Lane in Mattituck with a group of males around her Saturday night.

An officer responded around 9:40 p.m. and spoke with a 14-year-old who said she sat down briefly to tie her shoe and was walking home with her friends.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.