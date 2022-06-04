Blotter: Man found dead in car after apparent overdose

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

A 49-year-old Bellmore man was found unresponsive in his car from an apparent overdose early last Monday morning, according to Southold police.

Authorities said they were alerted to a report of an unknown vehicle parked in a driveway on Anderson Road in Southold around 5:30 a.m. An officer that responded to the scene found the man unconscious and warm to the touch in the driver’s seat.

Southold Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and initiated CPR, authorities said. The man was later pronounced dead, according to police. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police were called to a restaurant on Front Street in Greenport last Thursday night after an unknown man came to pick up food but did not pay the full amount and punched a plexiglass takeout window when he was refused service.

An owner said they didn’t want to press charges but an officer told the man not to return to the establishment.

• A Cutchogue woman filed a missing person report Friday after a 44-year-old Cutchogue man said he was going to the store around 5 a.m. last Thursday and did not return. Detectives were notified about the incident.

• A 48-year-old Brooklyn woman reported her diamond wedding ring and band were stolen while she was getting her nails done in Cutchogue Saturday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.

• A 14-foot green canoe was reported stolen from a barn along Route 25 in Orient Saturday around 4:21 p.m. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Police cited a 40-year-old Shelter Island man for driving with a suspended license along Route 48 in Southold Saturday evening.

• A Cutchogue man called police to report seeing a golf cart racing around the area of Deerfoot Path Friday afternoon. Police spoke with a 56-year-old Cutchogue man who said he was using it for yard work and was advised not to use the golf cart on the roadway.

• Police received a report of a man in a red sweatshirt throwing items at vehicles on Third Street in Greenport Sunday morning.

An officer responded and spoke with a 20-year-old who said he was not throwing items at cars but did throw a piece of a bagel onto the sidewalk. He was advised to cease throwing items in any direction, reports said.

• A 41-year-old woman called police to report that an unknown person cut the brake line to her vehicle last Monday morning.

Police responded to inspect the damage and advised her to contact them with any further issues.

• An 80-year-old Southold woman reported last Monday that an unknown person used her information to ship a package via UPS to an address in India last fall. The woman received a bill for $183.57 and disregarded it as fraud but reported that she is now receiving late fees.

• Two BB guns and a pistol were surrendered to police by a 60-year-old Greenport woman last Monday afternoon.

• Detectives are investigating after an 80-year-old Southold man reported that two pairs of hedge clippers, a kerosene street lamp lighter, wood walking cane and pulley were stolen from a barn on his Main Road property last Tuesday morning.

• A group of fishermen were asked to leave a private beach near Hilltop Path in Southold last Tuesday night. A 39-year-old Peconic man told police they were done fishing and agreed to leave around 8 p.m.

• Lawn equipment was reported stolen from a home along Hobart Road in Southold last Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.