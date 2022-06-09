Carl E. Goss of Mattituck, formerly of Riverhead, died June 7, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton. He was 74.

Born May 24, 1948, in Southampton, he was the son of Stanley ad Lillian (Hubley) Goss. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, and worked as an electrician.

Carl had a passion for creating yard art from found objects and junk. He was a jack-of-all-trades who loved fishing and tinkering.

Predeceased by his brothers, Louis and Steven Goss, he is survived by his wife, Nancy C. Burt; his mother; his daughter, Caroline Goss; his dearly loved grandsons, Chance and Dylan; and his stepchildren, Stephanie Zebrowski, Lucinda Bonilla, Dawn Zebrowski-Springer, Kenneth Lahti and Joseph Burt.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent Animal Shelter.

