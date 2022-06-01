Greenport school community mourns beloved former teacher, Mitchell Park bathrooms upgrade pitched

Beloved history teacher Ron McEvoy made a spectacular entrance at the 2013 Greenport High School graduation.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport school community mourns passing of educator who ‘had the magic’

Greenport officials looking to improve bathrooms at Mitchell Park

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Man who was charged in Demitri Hampton murder arrested for firing gun in Riverhead parking lot

Town Board to consider code change to restrict gun shops in downtown area

Polish Club may sell piece of Marcy Avenue property to recoup some funds

Boys Lacrosse: SWR falls in county final as Mount Sinai’s Spallina sets LI career points record

Boys Tennis: Wildcats top No. 1 seed Bayport for Suffolk small schools crown

NORTHFORKER

Dan Abrams officially launches Ev&Em Vineyards in Laurel

Most Popular: Love Lane Sweet Shoppe, Mattituck

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers likely this evening with a low of 57.