Mattituck man remembered for love of community, Hockey rink proposed in Riverhead

Ray Nine at the dedication of the park in his name in Mattituck. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ray Nine, ‘Mr. Mattituck,’ remembered for his love of community

Real Estate Transfers: June 16, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Hockey Foundation proposes to bring ‘bubble’ ice rink to Stotzky Park

Public hearing set on proposal to add additional stores near Tanger

Former deputy superintendent at Riverhead carried too many responsibilities, leading to ‘conflict,’ forensic audit finds

NORTHFORKER

The Sun Shine Shack at Orient Beach is a new snack bar from the owners of Little Creek Oysters

WEATHER

There’s a 30 percent chance for showers this morning mainly before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of the day with a high temperature near 72. Another chance for thunderstorms is possible after 8 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.