Mattituck man remembered for love of community, Hockey rink proposed in Riverhead
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 16, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ray Nine, ‘Mr. Mattituck,’ remembered for his love of community
Real Estate Transfers: June 16, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Peconic Hockey Foundation proposes to bring ‘bubble’ ice rink to Stotzky Park
Public hearing set on proposal to add additional stores near Tanger
Former deputy superintendent at Riverhead carried too many responsibilities, leading to ‘conflict,’ forensic audit finds
NORTHFORKER
The Sun Shine Shack at Orient Beach is a new snack bar from the owners of Little Creek Oysters
WEATHER
There’s a 30 percent chance for showers this morning mainly before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of the day with a high temperature near 72. Another chance for thunderstorms is possible after 8 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.