New Southold Town police handbook has nearly double the policies, Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New Southold Town police handbook has nearly double the number of policies to follow
Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel
Boys Track and Field: Mattituck’s Szczotka fifth in state D-II pentathlon
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Queens man found guilty of murder for role in 2019 robbery that led to death of Riverhead native, Brian Simonsen
One person found dead in overnight house fire in Northampton
Scout camp bus driver avoids jail time following guilty plea in drunken driving case
Baseball: SWR’s Steele wins award for Suffolk’s top pitcher
NORTHFORKER
One year at the beloved Catapano Dairy Farm
My favorite things: Erin Latham Stanton
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.