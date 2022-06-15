New Southold Town police handbook has nearly double the policies, Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel

Police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New Southold Town police handbook has nearly double the number of policies to follow

Riverhead man dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurel

Boys Track and Field: Mattituck’s Szczotka fifth in state D-II pentathlon

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Queens man found guilty of murder for role in 2019 robbery that led to death of Riverhead native, Brian Simonsen

One person found dead in overnight house fire in Northampton

Scout camp bus driver avoids jail time following guilty plea in drunken driving case

Baseball: SWR’s Steele wins award for Suffolk’s top pitcher

NORTHFORKER

One year at the beloved Catapano Dairy Farm

My favorite things: Erin Latham Stanton

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.