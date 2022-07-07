Daily Update: Peconic Land Trust closes on Deep Hole Creek parcel, Section of house-size law could be eliminated

The parcel in Mattituck. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 7, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Hall Notes: Section of house-size law could be eliminated; votes upcoming on zone changes in Cutchogue, East Marion

Peconic Land trust closes on Deep Hole Creek parcel; community contributed more than $65K

Real Estate Transfers: July 7, 2022

Town Board, labor counsel weighing disciplinary action following ‘troubling’ report on police response to retirement party complaints

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town Board grants final site approval to 205 Osborn Avenue project that will feature 37 apartments

DEC providing bottled water to homes in Calverton where ‘forever chemicals’ detected; county health department issues water quality advisory

NORTHFORKER

After 35 years in Greenport, Aldo’s is for sale

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of July 7

Nightswimming is an immersive art experience returning to Greenport July 9

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for light rain after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.