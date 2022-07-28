Daily Update: Planning Board begins review of Sports East, See the latest real estate transactions

The latest rendering of the Sports East facility provided by developer Paul Pawlowski. (Courtesy rendering)

Planning Board begins review of Sports East recreational facility

Real Estate Transfers: July 28, 2022

Men’s Lacrosse: Gray’s still wearing blue, this time as a pro in Premier Lacrosse League

Town plans to purchase PBMC’s Robert Entenmann Campus for site of new Town Hall

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 73.