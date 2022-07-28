Daily Update: Planning Board begins review of Sports East, See the latest real estate transactions
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 28, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Planning Board begins review of Sports East recreational facility
Real Estate Transfers: July 28, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Men’s Lacrosse: Gray’s still wearing blue, this time as a pro in Premier Lacrosse League
Town plans to purchase PBMC’s Robert Entenmann Campus for site of new Town Hall
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 73.